PM Modi expresses grief at death of army personnel in Sikkim road accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief at the death of 16 army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim.

''In a tragic road accident, involving an Army truck on December 23 at Zema in North Sikkim, 16 bravehearts of the Indian Army have lost their lives,'' the Army said in the statement. It said four injured soldiers have been air-evacuated.

Quoting Modi, the PMO tweeted, ''Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)