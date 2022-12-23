Left Menu

Germany suspends measures to promote business with Iran

Germany's government is suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran due to the repression of nationwide protests in the Islamic Republic, the economy ministry said on Friday. The suspension will affect export credits and investment guarantees as well as Germany's manager training and trade fair programmes in Iran, the ministry said. German-Iranian trade totalled 1.76 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 23-12-2022 23:03 IST
German-Iranian trade totalled 1.76 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in 2021. The death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for violating Iran's dress code, unleashed years of pent-up grievances in the country over issues ranging from tightening social and political controls to economic misery and discrimination against ethnic minorities. ($1 = 0.9415 euros)

