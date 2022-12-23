Germany suspends measures to promote business with Iran
Germany's government is suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran due to the repression of nationwide protests in the Islamic Republic, the economy ministry said on Friday. The suspension will affect export credits and investment guarantees as well as Germany's manager training and trade fair programmes in Iran, the ministry said. German-Iranian trade totalled 1.76 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in 2021.
Germany's government is suspending state measures designed to foster business with Iran due to the repression of nationwide protests in the Islamic Republic, the economy ministry said on Friday. The suspension will affect export credits and investment guarantees as well as Germany's manager training and trade fair programmes in Iran, the ministry said.
German-Iranian trade totalled 1.76 billion euros ($1.87 billion) in 2021. The death in custody of Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after her arrest by the morality police for violating Iran's dress code, unleashed years of pent-up grievances in the country over issues ranging from tightening social and political controls to economic misery and discrimination against ethnic minorities. ($1 = 0.9415 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Islamic
- German-Iranian
- Mahsa Amini
- Iran
- Iranian
- Germany
- Kurdish
ALSO READ
US: Russia looking to Iran to supply more drones, missiles
Iran executes first known prisoner arrested in protests
Iran executes protester for injuring guard with knife - Tasnim
Iran executes protester for injuring security guard with knife - Tasnim
Iran holds first execution over anti-government protests