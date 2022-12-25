Rajasthan: Mortal remains of three soldiers killed in road accident in Sikkim consigned to flames

The mortal remains of three soldiers, who were among those killed in a road accident in Sikkim, were on Friday consigned to flames with full military honours in their respective villages in Rajasthan, police said.

Subedar Guman Singh, Lance Naik Manoj Yadav and soldier Sukha Ram were from Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur districts, respectively.

The body of Subedar Guman Singh arrived at Jaisalmer air force station from Delhi, from where it was taken to Joga village in a decorated military truck, police said.

A large number of locals reached the air force station and raised slogans like 'Guman Singh Amar Rahe' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. His funeral was conducted in the village in the presence of thousands of people.

In Jodhpur, the body of Sukha Ram was taken from Jodhpur airport to Sawantkua village in Khedapa, nearly 50 kms from the district headquarters. People in large numbers accompanied the military truck in which the body was taken from the airport to his village.

A 'tiranga yatra' was taken out in Jhunjhunu when the mortal remains of Lance Naik Manoj Yadav were taken from Pacheri Kalana police station to Majri village, covering a distance of nearly 3 kms. Youths of the village led the yatra.

Yadav’s funeral was attended by a large number of people, police said.

Sixteen soldiers of the Indian Army had lost their lives when the truck carrying them fell into a gorge while negotiating a sharp turn in North Sikkim on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)