President Murmu to visit Srisailam temple in AP on Monday
PTI | Amravati | Updated: 25-12-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 25-12-2022 17:11 IST
President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Srisailam temple in Nandyal district in Andhra Pradesh to inaugurate a project of the Tourism Department 'Prasad' on Monday, officials said on Sunday.
Murmu will be reaching the temple town in chopper from Hyderabad, they said.
She is scheduled to offer special prayers at the Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bramarambhika temples in Srisailam.
The Nandyal district police are making the security arrangements for the President.
Murmu will arrive in Hyderabad on December 26 as part of the five-day southern sojourn.
