Left Menu

UP cop caught on video demanding bribes suspended

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-12-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 09:30 IST
UP cop caught on video demanding bribes suspended
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A police constable caught on video purportedly demanding bribes from vehicles near the Uttar Pradesh-Bihar border has been suspended, officials said here.

They said the action was taken by the superintendent of police on Sunday evening after the video clip surfaced online, they said.

''Superintendent of Police RK Nayyar has suspended constable Ayush Singh posted at Shivpur Diar police outpost under Kotwali police station. A probe by a gazetted officer has also been ordered,'' the police announced on Twitter.

SHO of Kotwali police station Rajiv Singh confirmed the suspension and said the probe would be conducted by the circle officer (city).

He added that the video is some days old.

In the video, constable Ayush Singh was purportedly seen demanding Rs 50 from vehicles carrying goods at the Janeshwar Mishra bridge along the state border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
2
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
3
LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business networking giant

LinkedIn at 20: how a new breed of influencer is transforming the business n...

 United Kingdom
4
Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

Karnataka: Man killed in Mangaluru; Section 144 imposed

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022