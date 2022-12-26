Kolkata: Foreign national suspected to be Covid infected moved to hospital

A foreign national, who was suspected to be infected with COVID-19, has been shifted to an isolation ward of the state-run Beliaghata ID Hospital here, officials said on Monday.

The female passenger with a British passport had arrived in Kolkata on Sunday night, they said.

An RT-PCR test has been conducted on the passenger.

Further details are awaited.

