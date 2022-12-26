Left Menu

Sikh man from India reportedly among four killed in bus accident in Canada on Christmas eve

Sahota, of Charhdi Kala and Akal Guardian Punjabi Newspapers, tweeted that the Sikh victim, Karanjot Singh Sodhi, was employed as a chef in a restaurant of an Okanagan winery.According to health officials, 52 people were sent to the hospital after the crash.

PTI | Torino | Updated: 26-12-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2022 21:17 IST
Sikh man from India reportedly among four killed in bus accident in Canada on Christmas eve
  • Country:
  • Italy

A Sikh man from India was reportedly among four people killed in a major accident on Christmas eve in Canada's British Columbia province when a bus rolled over on an icy highway, according to media reports on Monday.

The bus, operated by Ebus, an Alberta-based bus operator with multiple routes across British Columbia, was travelling westbound when it went off the road and onto the left, and then rolled onto its side into the eastbound lane. No other vehicles were involved in the rollover that also injured over 50 people, CBC News reported quoting a statement from the Highway Patrol.

It is believed that the ''extremely icy'' road conditions along the highway caused the bus rollover, but an investigation into the exact cause is ongoing, local authorities said.

Though Canadian authorities have not yet identified the deceased, a local journalist of a Punjabi newspaper in Canada claimed that one of the four people killed in the accident on the Vancouver-Kelowna route was a 41-year-old Sikh man from Amritsar, who had recently entered Canada on a work permit.

The journalist, Gurpreet S. Sahota, of Charhdi Kala and Akal Guardian Punjabi Newspapers, tweeted that the Sikh victim, Karanjot Singh Sodhi, was employed as a chef in a restaurant of an Okanagan winery.

According to health officials, 52 people were sent to the hospital after the crash. Of those, 36 required treatment.

The bus crash happened near the Loon Lake exit of the highway, which is 330 kilometres east of Vancouver and around 85 kilometres west of Kelowna.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our Sun

Listen to the sounds coming from this super star 200 times larger than our S...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder drug; China's stretched health system braces for peak in COVID infections and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Acer Therapeutics' genetic disorder d...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners', says prosecutor; World is starving for peace, Pope Francis says in Christmas message and more

World News Roundup: Paris shooting suspect expressed 'hatred of foreigners',...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients at Children's National Hospital; Capitol riot panel's final report sets out case to try Trump and more

US Domestic News Roundup: President Biden and first lady meet with patients ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022