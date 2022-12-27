Goods train derails in Bihar

A goods train derailed in the early hours of Tuesday near Gaya in Bihar, causing disruption of rail traffic, though nobody was injured in the mishap, an official said.

The mishap took place at Tankuppa station, about 20 km from Gaya, where three wagons of the goods train got derailed at 0315 hours, said Veerendra Kumar, the Chief Public Relations Officer of East Central Railway.

The derailment affected traffic on the up line in the Koderma-Gaya section of the ECR zone, said the CPRO, adding that an accident relief train has reached the spot.

Two trains, the Asansol-Varanasi Express and the Dhanbad-Dehri on Sone Intercity, have been cancelled.

At least 10 long distance trains, including Howrah-Kalka, Howrah-Chhatrapati, Sealdah-Ajmer and Ranchi-Anand Vihar have been diverted, said the CPRO.

