Amit Garg takes over as director (Marketing) of Hindustan Petroleum

Amit Garg was appointed director (Marketing) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), effective Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 18:35 IST
Amit Garg has taken over as director (Marketing) of HPCL. (ANI/Image). Image Credit: ANI
Amit Garg was appointed director (Marketing) of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), effective Tuesday. Prior to joining HPCL as Director (Marketing), Garg was executive director (Aviation) at Bharat Petroleum Corporation.

Garg is a postgraduate in Electronics and Management. He is a senior leader in the Oil and Gas space having rich and varied experience of over 35 years across the entire value chain in the industry, including sourcing, storage, logistics, and sales across various functions in BPCL.

He also served as a full-time director with Indraprastha Gas, the largest CGD in the country, and as a nominee director with Maharashtra Natural Gas, a joint venture of BPCL and GAIL (India). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

