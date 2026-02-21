Left Menu

CRPF Vehicle Accident in Srinagar Sends Nine to Hospital

Nine CRPF personnel were injured when their vehicle plunged into a river on the Dagpora-Umerhair Road near Srinagar. After the driver lost control, the vehicle fell into the river. The injured were taken to SKIMS hospital in Soura and are reportedly in stable condition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:41 IST
CRPF Vehicle Accident in Srinagar Sends Nine to Hospital
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Nine CRPF personnel were hospitalized after a vehicle mishap in Srinagar on Saturday. The accident occurred along the Dagpora-Umerhair Road in Ahmadnagar, outskirts of Srinagar.

Officials reported that the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to fall into a nearby river. Thankfully, all personnel survived the plunge.

The injured were quickly transferred to SKIMS hospital in Soura, where they are recovering and reported to be in stable condition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit sent to five-day police custody.

Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Su...

 India
2
Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

 India
3
Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

Unifying Waves: Strengthening Maritime Ties in the Indian Ocean Region

 India
4
Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

Tragedy in Delhi: Family Injured in Suspected Gas Cylinder Explosion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026