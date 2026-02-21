CRPF Vehicle Accident in Srinagar Sends Nine to Hospital
Nine CRPF personnel were injured when their vehicle plunged into a river on the Dagpora-Umerhair Road near Srinagar. After the driver lost control, the vehicle fell into the river. The injured were taken to SKIMS hospital in Soura and are reportedly in stable condition.
Nine CRPF personnel were hospitalized after a vehicle mishap in Srinagar on Saturday. The accident occurred along the Dagpora-Umerhair Road in Ahmadnagar, outskirts of Srinagar.
Officials reported that the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to fall into a nearby river. Thankfully, all personnel survived the plunge.
The injured were quickly transferred to SKIMS hospital in Soura, where they are recovering and reported to be in stable condition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
