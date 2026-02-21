CRPF Vehicle Accident in Srinagar Sends Nine to Hospital

Nine CRPF personnel were hospitalized after a vehicle mishap in Srinagar on Saturday. The accident occurred along the Dagpora-Umerhair Road in Ahmadnagar, outskirts of Srinagar.

Officials reported that the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to fall into a nearby river. Thankfully, all personnel survived the plunge.

The injured were quickly transferred to SKIMS hospital in Soura, where they are recovering and reported to be in stable condition.

