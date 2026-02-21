Left Menu

BJP Slams Shirtless Protest at AI Summit, Demands Inquiry

Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia criticized the Youth Congress' shirtless protest at a Delhi summit, labeling it a 'global embarrassment' and demanding an inquiry. He accused Rahul Gandhi of orchestrating the protest and announced statewide protests by BJP youth wings to expose the Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 21-02-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 12:41 IST
BJP Slams Shirtless Protest at AI Summit, Demands Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia condemned the Youth Congress' 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, describing it as a 'global embarrassment' for India. He alleged that the protest was conducted on the direct orders of Rahul Gandhi, further claiming it signified Congress' anti-national stance.

The protest, involving Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, took place at an exhibition hall in the national capital, where participants walked shirtless and displayed slogans opposing the government and the India-US trade deal. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the demonstration, while IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib maintained that the protest aimed to oppose any compromise on India's interests and not the AI summit itself.

Saikia demanded an investigation into the origins of the protest, implicating key Congress figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sonia Gandhi in its orchestration. He announced plans for BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) youth wings to organize protests across Assam, targeting the Congress' alleged 'ugly face' and attempting to uncover the conspiracy's roots.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

Kota Cinema Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Misleading Runtime

 India
2
India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

India-Brazil Collaboration: Strengthening Global South Influence

 India
3
Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

Maha Vikas Aghadi's Rajya Sabha Dilemma: Who Will Take the Seat?

 India
4
Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

Resettlement Plans Unveiled for Victims of Hong Kong's Deadliest Blaze

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026