BJP Slams Shirtless Protest at AI Summit, Demands Inquiry

On Saturday, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia condemned the Youth Congress' 'shirtless protest' at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi, describing it as a 'global embarrassment' for India. He alleged that the protest was conducted on the direct orders of Rahul Gandhi, further claiming it signified Congress' anti-national stance.

The protest, involving Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers, took place at an exhibition hall in the national capital, where participants walked shirtless and displayed slogans opposing the government and the India-US trade deal. Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the demonstration, while IYC national president Uday Bhanu Chib maintained that the protest aimed to oppose any compromise on India's interests and not the AI summit itself.

Saikia demanded an investigation into the origins of the protest, implicating key Congress figures such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Sonia Gandhi in its orchestration. He announced plans for BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) youth wings to organize protests across Assam, targeting the Congress' alleged 'ugly face' and attempting to uncover the conspiracy's roots.

