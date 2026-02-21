Left Menu

Trio of Indian Golfers Shine at Genesis Invitational

Three Indian origin golfers, Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, and Sahith Theegala, made significant progress at the Genesis Invitational. Rai was among the top contenders, finishing T-12th, while Bhatia and Theegala also made the halfway cut. Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman led the leaderboard with stunning performances.

Updated: 21-02-2026 12:40 IST
In an impressive show at the Genesis Invitational, Indian origin golfers Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, and Sahith Theegala made the halfway cut. Rai's commendable first round of 66 secured him a spot in the Top-10, finishing the second round at T-12th.

Meanwhile, young talents Akshay Bhatia and Sahith Theegala, playing under a Charlie Sifford exemption, maintained competitive positions through challenging rounds, finishing at T-21 and T-33, respectively.

Front-runners Marco Penge and Jacob Bridgeman shared the lead with Rory McIlroy trailing closely. Penge's focus amidst personal milestones and Bridgeman's late-round surge underlined their fierce determination on the course.

(With inputs from agencies.)

