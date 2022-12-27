Left Menu

Consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks registered double-digit growth after 7 years in FY22

The consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has registered double-digit growth in 2021-22, after a gap of seven years, said the Reserve Bank of India.

ANI | Updated: 27-12-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 19:11 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The consolidated balance sheet of scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) has registered double-digit growth in 2021-22, after a gap of seven years, the Reserve Bank of India said. The RBI on Tuesday released a report on 'Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2021-22', saying the double-digit improvement was led by credit growth.

Further, the report said credit growth accelerated to a ten-year high in the first half of the current financial year 2022-23 (April-March). "The gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio of SCBs has been declining sequentially from its peak in 2017-18 to reach 5.8 per cent at end-March 2022, led by lower slippages as well as reduction in outstanding GNPAs," the RBI said.

Also, the report said an acceleration in income and a contraction in expenditure boosted the profitability of such banks in 2021-22. Moreover, about Non-Banking Financial Companies, the report said the sector maintained comfortable liquidity buffers, adequate provisioning and a strong capital position during 2021-22, while asset quality also improved. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

