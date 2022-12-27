Left Menu

24x7 eating facility for tourists visiting Himachal

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the request and suggestion of MLAs of Shimla, Manali and Kasauli, it said. The chief minister said that the decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing tourist season to facilitate the tourists visiting the state.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 27-12-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 27-12-2022 22:37 IST
Shimla, Dec 27 (PTI) All restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls and other eateries in Himachal Pradesh would be allowed to remain open round the clock till January 2 in view of an expected influx of tourists for New Year, according to an official statement. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the request and suggestion of MLAs of Shimla, Manali and Kasauli, it said. The chief minister said that the decision has been taken keeping in view the ongoing tourist season to facilitate the tourists visiting the state. He said that the government may consider continuing this arrangement provided law and order is maintained. As the eateries were closed at night, tourists used to find it difficult to locate eating joints and tourists in Shimla used to travel outside to Shoghi (about 15 km from state capital) to dhabas on the national highway. It was the same situation in other hill stations. Sukhu also urged the tourists to adopt Covid-appropriate behavior.

