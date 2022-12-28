Left Menu

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-12-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 16:39 IST
Low visibility affects flight movement at Guwahati airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Flight movement at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport here have been affected due to low visibility, leading to overcrowding of the passenger terminal, officials said on Wednesday.

The Adani Group-controlled facility has issued an advisory asking passengers to contact their airlines to check the departure timings before arriving at the airport, they said.

''Due to the inclement weather and low visibility conditions presently prevailing over Guwahati International Airport, flight movements have been marginally affected,'' LGBI Airport said in its passenger advisory.

An airport source told PTI that no flight has been cancelled yet. ''Yesterday, seven departing flights were delayed due to fog. This led to a huge crowd at the terminal during the peak hours in the noon,'' he said.

Between 11 am and 12 noon on Tuesday, 2,196 passengers were at the terminal against its capacity to handle 450 people at a time, the source said.

An official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI), which controls the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in Guwahati, said the minimum visibility required to land a flight at the airport is 1,300 metres and 300-350 metres for take-off.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

