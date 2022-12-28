Left Menu

Mumbai: CR to run four special local train services on New Year's Eve

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2022 22:16 IST | Created: 28-12-2022 22:16 IST
Mumbai: CR to run four special local train services on New Year's Eve
Four special services of suburban local trains will be operated on the New Year's eve in Mumbai for the convenience of late-night revellers, the Central Railway informed on Wednesday.

Two special services will be operated on the main line between CSMT and Kalyan stations, while another two services will be operated on the Harbour line between CSMT and Panvel, it said in a release.

A special service on the main line will depart CSMT at 1.30 am and reach Kalyan 3 am on the intervening night between December 31, 2022 and January 1, 2022, while another special service will depart Kalyan at 1.30 am and arrive at CSMT at 3.00 am.

A special service on Harbour line will depart CSMT at 1.30 am and reach Panvel at 2.50 am, while another special train will depart Panvel at 1.30 am and arrive at CSMT at 2.50 am.

All these special trains will halt at all stations, the release said.

Earlier this week, the Western Railway announced eight special services between Churchgate and Virar stations on New Year's eve.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

