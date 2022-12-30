Left Menu

US STOCKS-Wall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * U.S. weekly jobless claims show modest rise * Tesla extends gains after Musk's comment * Indexes up: S&P, Dow 500, Nasdaq (Adds comments; updates with closing details) By Echo Wang Dec 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as U.S. unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2022 02:35 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 02:30 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St closes higher, growth stocks lead in thin trading
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) *

U.S. weekly jobless claims show modest rise *

Tesla extends gains after Musk's comment *

Indexes up: S&P, Dow 500, Nasdaq (Adds comments; updates with closing details)

By Echo Wang Dec 29 (Reuters) -

Wall Street's main indexes ended higher on Thursday, led by growth stocks in light trading, as U.S. unemployment data signaled the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes might be starting to dent labor market strength in its bid to fight inflation. All 11 S&P 500 sector indexes rose, with communication service and technology as the biggest winners.

"It's just relief," said Keith Buchanan, portfolio manager at GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. "Selling pressure has been overwhelming the market recently and we could be having a break. That allowed room for stocks to move, and with lower volume (that) can materialize into a pretty good day." Shares of Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc rose following declines in the past few sessions.

The U.S. Labor Department reported an increase in the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits last week. But the data indicates a tight U.S. job market even as the Fed works to cool demand for labor in its bid to lower inflation. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes fell 2.2 basis points to 3.864% on the news.

The Fed's aggressive interest rate hikes have hammered equities this year, with the benchmark S&P 500 shedding 19.3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbling nearly 33%. The technology, consumer discretionary and communication services sectors - which house several rate-sensitive high growth shares - are down between 29% and 40% this year, making them the worst performers among S&P 500 sector indexes.

Energy shares have bucked the trend with stellar annual gains of 57%. Wall Street's main indexes dropped more than 1% on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a 2022 closing low as rising COVID cases in China and geopolitical tensions added to fears of a likely recession in 2023.

However, investor preference for high-dividend yielding stocks with steady earnings has limited losses in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which is down just 8.5% for the year. According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 65.47 points, or 1.73%, to end at 3,848.69 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 262.43 points, or 2.57%, to 10,474.72. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 341.64 points, or 1.04%, to 33,217.35.

Tesla Inc shares rose after Chief Executive Elon Musk told staff they should not be "bothered by stock market craziness." The stock remains down 66% for the year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022