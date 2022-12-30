Left Menu

Vehicle skids off road in J-K's Anantnag, seven injured

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-12-2022 15:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 15:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Seven tourists were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.

The accident occurred in Qazigund area.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.

