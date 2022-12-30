Vehicle skids off road in J-K's Anantnag, seven injured
Seven tourists were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday, officials said.
The accident occurred in Qazigund area.
The injured have been admitted to a hospital where the condition of one of them is stated to be critical.
