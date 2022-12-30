Left Menu

1 killed, 3 injured in road accident in UP’s Ballia

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 30-12-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2022 19:56 IST
1 killed, 3 injured in road accident in UP’s Ballia
  • Country:
  • India

An e-rickshaw driver was killed and three others were injured after the vehicle was hit by a school bus due dense fog here on Friday, police said.

According to police, the accident took place on Shivpur-Basantpur road near Apayal village.

The e-rickshaw was parked on the roadside when it was hit by a school bus carrying children due to dense fog, they said.

Sunil Rajbhar (35) succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

Cape Town Beaches remain closed due to pollution in Diep River

South Africa
2
Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

Goa Institute of Management completes 100 percent placements

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry; U.S. to impose mandatory COVID-19 tests for travelers from China and more

Health News Roundup: Japan marks record 415 COVID-19 deaths -health ministry...

 Global
4
OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

OnePlus rolls out stable OxygenOS 13 for Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022