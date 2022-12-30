1 killed, 3 injured in road accident in UP’s Ballia

An e-rickshaw driver was killed and three others were injured after the vehicle was hit by a school bus due dense fog here on Friday, police said.

According to police, the accident took place on Shivpur-Basantpur road near Apayal village.

The e-rickshaw was parked on the roadside when it was hit by a school bus carrying children due to dense fog, they said.

Sunil Rajbhar (35) succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said, adding that the injured are undergoing treatment.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, police said.

