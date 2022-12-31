Tokyo Stock Exchange holds year-end ceremony, PM Fumio Kishida participates

The Tokyo Stock Exchange marked its last trading day of 2022 with a ceremony but the celebrations were subdued as the Nikkei Average posted its first year-on-year decline in four years, reported NHK World. Shares in Japan drastically fluctuated throughout this year due to factors such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine and US monetary policy actions.

The year-ending ceremony, held on Friday, was attended by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida -- the first for a Japanese leader in nine years. According to the report, Kishida pledged to press ahead with efforts to encourage people to shift their money from savings to investments. He also stressed the need to promote securities investments to individuals.

Besides the PM, popular playwright Mitani Koki also participated in the ceremony. PM Kishida and Mitani then rang the exchange bell, praying for a lift in stock prices in 2023, the report said. (ANI)

