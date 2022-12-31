Maha: 28 women hurt as pick-up van overturns in Palghar district

At least 28 women were injured when the pickup van they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday. A Boisar police station official said the condition of three women is serious. The incident occurred on Friday evening. A video showing women sitting on a road along with children after the accident has gone viral on social media. A case was registered against the driver of the van under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

