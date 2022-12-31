Left Menu

Maha: 28 women hurt as pick-up van overturns in Palghar district

At least 28 women were injured when the pickup van they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtras Palghar district, police said on Saturday. A Boisar police station official said the condition of three women is serious. A video showing women sitting on a road along with children after the accident has gone viral on social media.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 31-12-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 31-12-2022 21:19 IST
Maha: 28 women hurt as pick-up van overturns in Palghar district
  • Country:
  • India

At least 28 women were injured when the pickup van they were travelling in overturned in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday. A Boisar police station official said the condition of three women is serious. The incident occurred on Friday evening. A video showing women sitting on a road along with children after the accident has gone viral on social media. A case was registered against the driver of the van under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery case, seizes Rs 40L in cash

CBI arrests IDAS officer attached to Army's South Western Command in bribery...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space launch vehicle successful - ministry; NASA mulls SpaceX backup plan for crew of Russia's leaky Soyuz ship

Science News Roundup: South Korea's test flight of solid-propellant space la...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more

Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in a...

 Global
4
(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation satellite today: Watch live

(Update: Launched and deployed) SpaceX to launch Israeli Earth observation s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022