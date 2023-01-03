Left Menu

Yes Bank partners with Microsoft for app with personalised banking

Yes Bank would leverage Microsoft's Azure platform to create the app which will offer customers -- a host of services such as online payments, shopping, rewards, offers and customised dashboards, in addition to traditional banking functions, according to a statement from the Bank.

ANI | Updated: 03-01-2023 14:59 IST | Created: 03-01-2023 14:59 IST
Yes Bank partners with Microsoft for app with personalised banking
Representational image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Yes Bank announced on Tuesday that it entered into an agreement with Microsoft to bring forth a next-generation mobile application (app) with a view to provide customers with a personalised banking experience. Yes Bank would leverage Microsoft's Azure platform to create the app which will offer customers -- a host of services such as online payments, shopping, rewards, offers and customised dashboards, in addition to traditional banking functions, according to a statement from the Bank.

Using a cloud-native approach, the all-new app will run on Microsoft's enterprise-grade cloud platform, and will support Yes Bank in scaling up various services by bringing merchants and ecosystem partners on to a common platform, Yes Bank said. The company statement said this would empower the Bank to cater to diverse financial needs of customers across loans, payments, deposits, investments, cards and more. Prashant Kumar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Yes Bank said, "Our partnership with Microsoft is a testament to this effort, as we look forward to co-creating a proposition that will offer customers with the benefit of transacting, as well as undertaking a host of other activities on a common platform. We believe, the proposition will bring in the right mix of convenience and flexibility while being within the realms of a highly secured network of both Yes Bank and Microsoft."

Cloud native computing is an approach in software development that utilises cloud computing to build and run scalable applications in modern, dynamic environments such as public, private, and hybrid clouds. Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India, said, "Yes Bank has been embracing the shift from traditional banking to creating personalised technology-driven customer experiences. We are excited to collaborate with Yes Bank on their digital transformation efforts. Microsoft Azure enables Yes Bank with secure and resilient architecture that helps them build new experiences for their customers." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

Listen to the sounds coming from the remains of this dead star

 Global
2
NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

NASA, HAARP conclude experiment to bounce radio signal off asteroid

 Global
3
Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

Good Hydration is associated with healthy ageing: Study

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's; North Korea's Kim sacks No. 2 military official and more

World News Roundup: Crowds view body of former Pope Benedict in St. Peter's;...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Real climate adaptation goes beyond the headlines

2023's Must-See Destinations: The Ultimate Travel Guide

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023