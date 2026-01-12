Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra: Celebrated for Her Courage and Commitment on Her 54th Birthday

As Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra turns 54, party leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and DK Shivakumar, praised her dedication to people's rights and democratic values. She is celebrated for her courage, compassion, and unwavering commitment, inspiring every Congress worker and extending her influence across Indian politics.

Updated: 12-01-2026 12:21 IST
A wave of birthday wishes swept in for Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as she celebrated her 54th birthday. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge expressed admiration for her relentless fight for people's rights, highlighting how her efforts continue to inspire party members.

Various Congress leaders rallied to commend the Wayanad MP, recognizing her commitment to addressing public issues. Party figures, including Congress in-charge K C Venugopal and media head Pawan Khera, lauded her dynamic leadership and likened her to a 'lioness' for her steadfastness.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Congress whip Manickam Tagore echoed sentiments of gratitude, acknowledging Priyanka's brave advocacy in Parliament. Their messages underscored her role in sustaining the Congress Party's legacy, fighting against fascism, and inspiring millions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

