Fog: 2 kids among 8 injured in road crashes on Yamuna Expressway

Eight people, including two minors, suffered injuries in separate road crash incidents amid fog on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Monday, police said. There is no obstruction to traffic on the route, the police added.In the other incident, a canter truck loaded with tomatoes veered off a flyover near the Zero Point in Greater Noida around 5 am, the police said in a statement.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-01-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 09-01-2023 14:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Eight people, including two minors, suffered injuries in separate road crash incidents amid fog on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida on Monday, police said. Around 4 am, a Renault Duster was moving on the wrong lane and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Enjoy on the Noida-Agra carriageway in the Dankaur area amid reduced visibility due to fog, the police said. ''Six people, including two children, suffered injuries in the collision. They have been hospitalised and both the vehicles removed from the road. There is no obstruction to traffic on the route,'' the police added.

In the other incident, a canter truck loaded with tomatoes veered off a flyover near the Zero Point in Greater Noida around 5 am, the police said in a statement. The truck was coming from the Agra side and driver Danish and his helper Rihan both suffered injuries in the crash, the police said.

''Both of them have been admitted to the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS),'' the police said. Further legal proceedings in both the cases are underway, it added.

