Emergency landing after bomb threat: Nothing suspicious found on Moscow-Goa flight, say police

PTI | Jamnagar | Updated: 10-01-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 10-01-2023 10:07 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Tuesday said nothing suspicious was found on the Azur Air Moscow-Goa international flight which was diverted to Jamnagar airport in Gujarat after a bomb threat.

The National Security Guard (NSG) and local police teams completed checking the aircraft on Tuesday morning after the flight made an emergency landing here on Monday night, they said.

The plane is likely to leave from the Jamnagar airport for its destination in a couple of hours, the police said.

The Moscow-Goa flight with 236 passengers and eight crew members was diverted to the Jamnagar airport on Monday night following a bomb threat. It had made the emergency landing at 9.49 pm, officials said.

All the passengers and crew members were evacuated safely, they said.

The NSG teams from Ahmedabad and Delhi joined the local police in carrying out the search operation of the plane, including the luggage of passengers, and the process was completed on Tuesday morning, Jamnagar Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu told PTI.

Nothing suspicious was found on the flight, he said.

The bomb disposal squad of local police began checking the flight on Monday night. Later, the first NSG team arrived from Ahmedabad at around midnight. Another NSG team arrived from Delhi at around 3 am, Delu said.

''The NSG has completed the checking of the flight. The luggage is being loaded and the plane is likely to leave at around 11.30 am,'' he said.

Jamnagar Collector Sourabh Pardhi told PTI, ''The Jamnagar Air Force base informed us about the bomb threat. Perhaps the threat was received by the Goa ATC (Air Traffic Control). The search has been completed and nothing suspicious was found.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

