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Oil India Surges to Record with Advanced Tech in Thar Desert

Oil India Ltd has boosted crude production in Rajasthan, reaching record output due to advanced recovery techniques. The company increased production from the Thar desert, emphasizing unconventional resources' role in strengthening energy security. This marks a significant leap in tapping India’s heavy oil reserves, thereby reducing dependency on imported crude.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:44 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:44 IST
Oil India Surges to Record with Advanced Tech in Thar Desert
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Oil India Ltd has announced a remarkable surge in crude production from Rajasthan's Thar desert, achieving a record output of 1,202 barrels per day. This marks a 70% increase over last year's production figures, highlighting the company's commitment to enhancing domestic output amid global oil market uncertainties.

The increase in production, attributed primarily to advanced recovery techniques such as Cyclic Steam Stimulation, is seen as a significant step in bolstering India's energy security. The implementation of cutting-edge technologies has allowed Oil India to successfully navigate the Thar desert's challenging geological conditions, officials reported.

The Baghewala oil field has become a focal point of innovation, with techniques like fishbone drilling and electric downhole heaters being deployed to optimize extraction efficiency. This progress is instrumental in reducing India's reliance on imported oil, officials emphasized, as Oil India continues to expand its footprint in the country's energy landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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