Stalin Brands DMK Manifesto as 2026 Election's 'Superstar'
Chief Minister M K Stalin declared the DMK's manifesto as the 'superstar' of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Stalin criticized AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for his negative campaigning, contrasting it with DMK's welfare promises. Key pledges include financial benefits for women and homemakers under the 'Dravidian Model' governance.
- Country:
- India
In a fervent address in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin labeled the DMK's election manifesto as the 'superstar' for the 2026 elections, asserting its promises will win public trust.
Stalin targeted AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for relying on slander, branding him a 'liar' and highlighting his controversial political history. The Chief Minister emphasized key welfare commitments designed to benefit women and homemakers, contrasting them with the opposition's tactics.
With Tamil Nadu's assembly elections set for April 23, Stalin affirmed that the DMK's past successes and future pledges position them favorably against rivals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
AIADMK's Push for Puducherry Statehood: A Political Campaign Unveiled
Superstar of 2026 Assembly election is DMK manifesto, says CM Stalin in Virudhunagar.
DMK Unleashes 'Superstar' 2026 Election Manifesto in Tamil Nadu
DMK's 'Superstar' Manifesto: The Promise That Stands Tall
AIADMK chief Palaniswami campaigning on slander, low-level talk: CM Stalin in Virudhunagar.