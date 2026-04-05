Stalin Brands DMK Manifesto as 2026 Election's 'Superstar'

In a fervent address in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin labeled the DMK's election manifesto as the 'superstar' for the 2026 elections, asserting its promises will win public trust.

Stalin targeted AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for relying on slander, branding him a 'liar' and highlighting his controversial political history. The Chief Minister emphasized key welfare commitments designed to benefit women and homemakers, contrasting them with the opposition's tactics.

With Tamil Nadu's assembly elections set for April 23, Stalin affirmed that the DMK's past successes and future pledges position them favorably against rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)