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Stalin Brands DMK Manifesto as 2026 Election's 'Superstar'

Chief Minister M K Stalin declared the DMK's manifesto as the 'superstar' of the 2026 Tamil Nadu elections. Stalin criticized AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for his negative campaigning, contrasting it with DMK's welfare promises. Key pledges include financial benefits for women and homemakers under the 'Dravidian Model' governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Virudhunagar(Tn) | Updated: 05-04-2026 11:41 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 11:41 IST
Stalin Brands DMK Manifesto as 2026 Election's 'Superstar'
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  • India

In a fervent address in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin labeled the DMK's election manifesto as the 'superstar' for the 2026 elections, asserting its promises will win public trust.

Stalin targeted AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami for relying on slander, branding him a 'liar' and highlighting his controversial political history. The Chief Minister emphasized key welfare commitments designed to benefit women and homemakers, contrasting them with the opposition's tactics.

With Tamil Nadu's assembly elections set for April 23, Stalin affirmed that the DMK's past successes and future pledges position them favorably against rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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