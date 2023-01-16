Left Menu

2 killed in clash between 2 groups in Rajasthan's Dausa

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:42 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:24 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people, including a woman, were killed and four others sustained injuries during a clash between two groups in Dausa district of Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Dausa, Sanjeev Nain said members of two families in Peeloda village clashed with each other over an old dispute involving a road accident.

One group opened fire at the other leaving Heeralal Yogi, aged around 60 years, and a 20-year-old woman dead. The bodies are kept in the mortuary of a government hospital in Mahuwa town, he said.

Relatives of the victims are staging a dharna outside Mahuwa police station and efforts are being made to pacify them, he added.

The post-mortem of the bodies could not be done so far, the SP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

