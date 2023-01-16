Left Menu

ICG responds to fire on fishing boat off Gujarat coast, sends ships, chopper; all seven crew rescued

Thereafter, in an arduous sea-air coordinated effort of approximately two hours, all five missing crew were found and airlifted by the ICG helicopter, it said.All five crew were brought to Porbandar at 1pm, while one of the two persons rescued by the dinghy boat was found to be seriously injured, the release informed.The injured crew was taken onboard ICG ship C-161.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:10 IST
ICG responds to fire on fishing boat off Gujarat coast, sends ships, chopper; all seven crew rescued
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued seven crew members of a fishing boat after it caught fire in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast on Monday.

The ICG Maritime Rescue Sub Centre (MRSC) at Porbandar received a distress alert around 9:45 am regarding a fire on board 'Jay Bhole' 50 kilometres off the coast, the ICG said in a release.

Interceptor Class Ships C-161 and C-156 were immediately diverted and an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) launched from ICG Air Station at Porbandar to carry out a rescue operation, the force's release said.

''Upon reaching the site at around 10:20 am, the ICG teams found the crew had abandoned the boat after failing to douse the fire. Out of the seven crew on board, two were rescued by a dinghy boat operating nearby and five others were missing. Thereafter, in an arduous sea-air coordinated effort of approximately two hours, all five missing crew were found and airlifted by the ICG helicopter,'' it said.

All five crew were brought to Porbandar at 1pm, while one of the two persons rescued by the dinghy boat was found to be seriously injured, the release informed.

''The injured crew was taken onboard ICG ship C-161. After preliminary medical treatment at sea by ICG team, the crew was brought to Porbandar for further treatment,'' it said.

The ICG has saved more than 60 lives at sea off Gujarat in the last eight months, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023