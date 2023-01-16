Left Menu

ICIEC welcomes accession of Azerbaijan as its 49th member state

ICIEC insurance solutions catalyze strategic projects and improve its member states' investment attractiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 16-01-2023 19:58 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 19:58 IST
ICIEC welcomes accession of Azerbaijan as its 49th member state
ICIEC's presence as an investment partner provides a measure of reassurance and encouragement to other potential investors seeking opportunities in Azerbaijan. Image Credit: Twitter(@ICIEC_IDB)
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment & Export Credit (ICIEC) (http://ICIEC.IsDB.org), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, welcomes the accession of the Republic of Azerbaijan as its 49th member state.

ICIEC insurance solutions catalyze strategic projects and improve its member states' investment attractiveness.

ICIEC will work closely with the Government of Azerbaijan to support economic and social infrastructure projects in trade, agriculture, energy, water, sanitation, and urban services and with the private sector to improve access to finance. ICIEC supports Azerbaijan's 2030 National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development by achieving sustainable economic growth and high social welfare and their priority for a clean environment and a country of "green growth".

ICIEC's presence as an investment partner provides a measure of reassurance and encouragement to other potential investors seeking opportunities in Azerbaijan. The investment projects often provide employment, enhanced, modern and efficient infrastructure, and better quality of life for citizens.

Mr Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, welcomed Azerbaijan, stating: "The Republic of Azerbaijan's membership opens the door for its private and public sectors to benefit from risk mitigation and credit enhancement solutions offered by ICIEC to expand their exports and promote foreign direct investment inflow. Similarly, it allows exporters, banks and investors from other member and non-member states, to cover political and commercial risks related to their operations in Azerbaijan."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

Swiggy delivery agent dies after falling off building escaping dog's attack

India
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023