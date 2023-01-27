South African Tourism eyes considerable growth in footfalls from India this year

With improving accessibility and flight options, South African Tourism board on Friday said it is expecting considerable growth in footfalls from India in 2023 compared to last year.

South Africa attracted over 33,900 Indian travellers visiting the country, South African Tourism board said in a statement.

At present, several stop-over flights fly from India to South Africa, including Emirates, Qatar Airways, Ethiopian Airlines, Kenya Airways and Air Seychelles.

''Last year (2022) has been a great year for us as we continued to welcome Indian travellers who were eager to explore South Africa. At the start of this year, we outlined a strategic roadmap, which helped us successfully garner a 64 per cent year on year increase in Indian arrivals to South Africa,'' South African Tourism Hub Head – Middle East, India and South East Asia, Neliswa Nkani said.

She said, ''The response has been extremely moving and we are keen to build on this recovery momentum by diversifying the way we promote South Africa and appeal to the core passions of Indian travellers.'' With South Africa and India completing 30 years of bilateral ties this year, the South African Tourism board is planning to launch a series of trade and consumer activities celebrating our shared culture, history and emotions, she said.

''We will also be hosting roadshows in key Indian cities, including Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai from February 13-16, followed by marketing initiatives spaced throughout the year to attract potential travellers from India. I am confident that our efforts will lead to mutually beneficial associations between South African exhibitors and global Indian buyers,'' she added.

