British airline Flybe ceases all trading, cancels all flights
Reuters | Updated: 28-01-2023 10:22 IST | Created: 28-01-2023 10:22 IST
Regional British airline Flybe has ceased trading and has cancelled all scheduled flights, the British Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement on Saturday.
"All Flybe-flights have now been cancelled. Please do not go to the airport as flights will not be operating," the authority said.
