Bulgarian national dies in paragliding mishap in Dharamshala; British companion rescued by SDRF

A 47-year-old Bulgarian paraglider died, while his 63-year-old British companion was rescued safely after their paragliders crashed near the Rising Star Peak in Khaniyara, Dharamshala, police said.

ANI | Updated: 26-10-2026 18:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2026 18:31 IST
Bulgarian national dies in paragliding mishap in Dharamshala; British companion rescued by SDRF
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A 47-year-old Bulgarian paraglider died, while his 63-year-old British companion was rescued safely after their paragliders crashed near the Rising Star Peak in Khaniyara, Dharamshala, police said. The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon following an encounter with strong winds, prompting an overnight joint search-and-rescue operation by local authorities.

According to a special press release issued by the police, the deceased has been identified as Maksim Valentinovich Gavrilichenko, a Bulgarian national who arrived in India on a tourist visa on October 7. The second paraglider, identified as 63-year-old Stephen Antony Purdie, a British citizen, was rescued safe and sound. Police stated that both individuals had taken off on solo paragliding flights from the paragliding site at Bir-Billing. However, due to high wind speeds, reports of a crash near the Rising Star Peak in Khaniyara were received between approximately 3:00 PM and 3:30 PM on October 25.

Upon receiving the information, a joint rescue mission was mobilised by the police and district administration, comprising personnel from the local police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and members of the local mountaineering team, Him Sanchar Rescue Team. The rescue teams departed for the crash site at around 9:00 PM on Sunday. After an overnight operation, the mission concluded at around 10:00 AM on Monday, October 26.

During the search, the Bulgarian national was found dead, while the British national was located and brought to safety without injuries. The body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary at the Zonal Hospital in Dharamshala for a post-mortem examination, and necessary formalities are being completed by the police.

Speaking to ANI, Kangra Superintendent of Police (SP) Kulbhushan Verma confirmed the incident and stated that further details and circumstances surrounding the crash are being ascertained. (ANI)

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