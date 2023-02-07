Tumakuru Industrial Township to help develop Tumakuru into prominent industrial hub: PM Modi

Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of South India’s 1st Industrial Corridor Project to be implemented at Tumakuru which is spread over 8500 Acre of land under the Chennai Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, today.

Shri Basavaraj S. Bommai, Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Raj Nath Singh, Union Minister for Defence, Shri A. Narayanaswamy, Union MoS for Social Justice & Empowerment, Shri Murugesh Nirani, Minister, Govt. of Karnataka, Shri Araga Jnanendra , Minister, Govt. of Karnataka, Shri J. C. Madhuswamy, Minister, Govt. of Karnataka, Shri B. C. Nagesh, Minister, Govt. of Karnataka, Shri V. Somanna, Minister, Govt. of Karnataka, Shri G. S. Basavaraj, Member of Parliament , Shri Jaggesh, Member of Parliament, Smt. Sumita Dawra, CEO&MD, NICDC and other dignitaries graced the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that taking forward the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Tumakuru Industrial Township has been planned with holistic and integrated approach in line with the principles of PM-GatiShakti to address the issue of last mile multi-modal connectivity to the economic zone.

The Government of India, through the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT), and the Government of Karnataka, through the Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (KIADB), have taken up the development of the Industrial Township at Vasanthanarsapura, spread across 8500 acres in three phases in Tumakuru district through the project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV).

The CBIC project includes the development of industrial townships at three nodes: Krishnapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Tumakuru (Karnataka), and Ponneri (Tamil Nadu). The Tumakuru node has been prioritized for development, with an area of 1736.20 acre being identified as the priority development area.

The Phase-A of the project is expected to generate employment opportunities for approximately 88,000 people and attract investment of around Rs. 7,000 crore over a period of 5-6 years, triggering growth and prosperity in the region.

Based on the principles of last mile multimodal connectivity of PM-GatiShakti, the upcoming industrial township will have world class infrastructure with Mumbai-Chennai National Highway 48 adjoining the site, Bengaluru International Airport located at a distance of approx.115 km, Tumakuru Railway Station situated at a distance of 25 km and Mangaluru Port at a distance of 300 km and very well connected to the site through NH. The Multi Modal connectivity ecosystem will ensure a seamless movement of raw material and finished goods.

All other minor infrastructure gaps have also been identified and necessary interventions are being undertaken by concerned ministries. The project will be a mixed-use development comprising of land uses like industrial, institutional, residential, commercial, green spaces etc. making it a completely self-sustainable and resilient smart industrial city. This project will facilitate investments, foster innovation, enhance skills development and build finest manufacturing ecosystem for pitching India as a global investment destination. Target sectors are Food Products, Textile and Apparels, Electronics, Auto & Auto Components, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, Engineering, General Manufacturing etc.

With the objective to increase the share of manufacturing in the GDP of India, the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme is being implemented whereby 32 greenfield industrial smart cities under 11 industrial corridors are being developed with world class Plug-n-Play infrastructure.

With the Government’s mantra of “Reform, Perform and Transform”, 04 such smart industrial cities have already been completed at Dholera in Gujarat, Shendra Bidkin in Maharashtra, Vikram Udyogpuri in Madhya Pradesh, Integrated Industrial Township at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

The Tumakuru Industrial Township project and the Industrial Corridor Programme at large will contribute to futuristic and inclusive growth of the country with the vision of the Government for ‘Make in India, Make for the World’.

PM concluded by adding, “The development of the CBIC project is a major step towards promoting industrial growth and improving connectivity in the region. I am confident that this project will bring significant economic and social benefits to the people of the region.”

(With Inputs from PIB)