Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out.

07-02-2023 14:03 IST
Airtel 5G services live in two cities of Chhattisgarh
Representative image (Photo/pexels.com). Image Credit: ANI
India's leading telecom firm Bharti Airtel on Tuesday launched 5G services in Raipur and Durg-Bhilai. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll-out. The company said customers with 5G-enabled devices would enjoy hi-speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll-out is more widespread.

The company will augment its network in due course of time, making its services available across many other locations in these cities. Sujay Chakrabarti, Chief Executive Officer, Bharti Airtel, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Raipur and Durg-Bhilai. Airtel customers in these two cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds."

In Raipur, areas of Pandhri, Jawahar Chowk, Mova - Saddu, Gol Bazar, Shankar Nagar - Ashok Ratna, Bhanpuri, Urla, Raja Talab, Bhartagaon, RDA Colony, Wall Fort Colony, Santoshi Nagar, Samta Colony and Gudihari now have access to Airtel fifth-generation mobile system (5G) services. Chakrabarti said, "We are in the process of lighting up entire cities which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to hi-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

In Durg-Bhilai, areas of Ispat Nagar, TI Mall, Sector 7, Subhash Chowk, Kohka Chowk, Tiranga Chowk, Priyadarshini, Khurshitar, Sarda Para Camp 2 and Ramnagar Road have now access to Airtel 5G services. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

