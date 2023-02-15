Left Menu

SA's consumer price inflation dropped to 6.9%

This was the third consecutive month in which the CPI recorded a decrease.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-02-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 15-02-2023 20:31 IST
SA's consumer price inflation dropped to 6.9%
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa’s annual consumer price inflation (CPI) dropped to 6.9% in January 2023, down from 7.2% in December 2022, Statistician General Risenga Maluleke has revealed.

This was the third consecutive month in which the CPI recorded a decrease.  

In a note on the statistical release published on Wednesday, Maluleke said the CPI decreased by 0.1% month-on-month in January 2023.

He said the main contributors to the 6.9% annual inflation rate were food and non-alcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; transport; and miscellaneous goods and services.

“Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 13.4% year-on-year, and contributed 2.3 percentage points to the total CPI annual rate of 6.9%,” he said.

During this period, housing and utilities increased by 4.1% year-on-year, and contributed 1.0 percentage point. Transport increased by 11.1% year-on-year, and contributed 1.6 percentage points.

“Miscellaneous goods and services increased by 4.8% year-on-year, and contributed 0.7 of a percentage point.

“In January the annual inflation rate for goods was 9.5%, down from 10.1% in December; and for services it remained unchanged at 4.3%,” he said.

Not all items in the CPI are surveyed every month. Additional surveys are conducted for these items when Statistics South Africa is aware of significant price changes outside regular survey months.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startups with human trial data; U.S. government to buy 1.5 million more Novavax COVID vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Biotech IPOs to bloom with spotlight on startu...

 Global
2
AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

AAP govt forms panel to suggest best jammer technology for Delhi jails

 India
3
Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

Global Food Partners and CFFRPPA Team Up for Cage-Free Success in India

 India
4
Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sky a new lease of life

Spy balloons: modern technology has given these old-fashioned eyes in the sk...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mind, Body, and Soul: The Ultimate Guide to Health and Wellness

2023's Cyber Security Forecast: The Latest Threats and Trends to Watch

Escape to Paradise: The Best Travel Destinations for Relaxation and Fun

The Benefits of Traveling: How Traveling Can Change Your Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023