Left Menu

British craft beer firm BrewDog in JV deal for China expansion

"In Budweiser China, we have found a partner that shares our growth vision for BrewDog in China." China currently accounts for less than 1% of BrewDog's group sales, the company said, adding that the new joint venture should help to grow this by "significant multiples". It will also open several new bars in China by 2026, it said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2023 15:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2023 15:33 IST
British craft beer firm BrewDog in JV deal for China expansion
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British craft beer firm BrewDog said it will start to brew its Punk IPA, Hazy Jane and Elvis Juice products in China through a joint venture with Budweiser China which it hopes will help to lift sales in the country. BrewDog said in a statement on Monday its beers would be produced at Budweiser China’s Putian Craft Brewery in Fujian province, and its partner would use its sales and distribution network to sell the beers across the country.

"Chinese drinkers love craft beer, but the sector is still very new," BrewDog founder and chief executive James Watt said. "In Budweiser China, we have found a partner that shares our growth vision for BrewDog in China." China currently accounts for less than 1% of BrewDog's group sales, the company said, adding that the new joint venture should help to grow this by "significant multiples".

It will also open several new bars in China by 2026, it said. Scotland-based BrewDog, owned by its founders, private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners and crowdfunding investors, already has local production in the United States, Germany and Australia.

It had planned to list in London in 2020 but put those plans on ice due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Japan aborts launch of flagship H3 rocket moments before lift off and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
2
GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

GAIL imitates Reliance with US ethane plans

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data; Scientists grow sea stars in lab to understand mass die-off along Pacific Coast and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to s...

 Global
4
India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

India's forex reserves saw steepest weekly decline in over 11 months

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Cities of Tomorrow: How AI is Revolutionizing Urban Planning

The Pros and Cons of Artificial Intelligence: Balancing Advancements and Risks

The Dark World of Hacking: Unveiling the Secrets

Unplugged: The Benefits of Taking a Break from Social Media

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023