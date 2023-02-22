Left Menu

CCI approves proposed acquisition of VGP Holdings LLC by Gateway Velocity Holding

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2023 22:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 22:31 IST
CCI approves proposed acquisition of VGP Holdings LLC by Gateway Velocity Holding
Image Credit: Facebook
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves proposed acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital and sole control of VGP Holdings LLC by Gateway Velocity Holding Corp.

Gateway Velocity Holding Corp. (Gateway) is a newly formed Delaware, U.S. corporation. It is a holding company and does not have any business activities in India or elsewhere. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aramco Overseas Company B.V. (AOC), which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Saudi Aramco). Saudi Aramco is primarily engaged in prospecting, exploring, drilling, and extracting hydrocarbon substances and processing, manufacturing, refining and marketing these substances. In India, it is primarily engaged in the marketing and selling of hydrocarbons and derivatives (including polyethylene, polypropylene, resins, lubricants and base oils).

VGP Holdings LLC (Target), a limited liability company incorporated under the laws of Delaware. Following a pre-closing reorganization, Valvoline Inc. (Seller), will transfer one of its two business segments i.e. Global Products Business, to the Target. The Global Products Business sells Valvoline and other branded and private label engine and automotive preventive maintenance products in several countries. The Target sells lubricants, coolants and AdBlue (diesel exhaust fluid) in India.

The CCI approved the Proposed Combination which relates to the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding share capital and sole control of the Target by Saudi Aramco (through Gateway and AOC) from the Seller. (Proposed Combination)

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023