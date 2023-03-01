Left Menu

LTS GROUP start-ups Hilorke.com raised over 25cr

Loop Techno Systems PVT LTD, a Delhi-based multidimensional Manufacturing Company, company Manufacturing baby care products milk feeding bottle medical electronics security survey equipment Health and wellness product The company has recently decided and in a statement issued by the company, it has been told that it is working on a mega e-commerce and social media platform (Hilorke), which will soon be launched in the market. Funding of 100 crores has been fixed for the project and in the first round of funding the company has received funding of more than 25 crores and for further funding the companies are in talks with Japanese and American investors.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 13:29 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 13:29 IST
LTS GROUP start-ups Hilorke.com raised over 25cr
LTS GROUP start-ups Hilorke.com raised over 25cr. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI/QIMN): Loop Techno Systems PVT LTD, a Delhi-based multidimensional Manufacturing Company, company Manufacturing baby care products milk feeding bottle medical electronics security survey equipment Health and wellness products. The company has recently decided and in a statement issued by the company, it has been told that it is working on a mega e-commerce and social media platform (Hilorke), which will soon be launched in the market. Funding of 100 crores has been fixed for the project and in the first round of funding the company has received funding of more than 25 crores and for further funding the companies are in talks with Japanese and American investors.

The company's market strategy is to grow in the personal care adult products ayurveda products category and this is an emerging market in India as major e-commerce platforms in India such as Flipkart, Amazon, etc. ignore adult products. The market of personal care products is growing continuously and it has become more than 20 thousand crores.

This story has been provided by QI Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/QIMN)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Towards a Circular Economy: The Key Role of Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023