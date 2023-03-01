How to Create a Strong Company Culture at Work

At the end of the day, the core element that successful businesses all have in common is a workforce that cares about what they’re working toward. Although it's difficult to achieve a workplace culture that is interested in their work and actively pushes to help your company excel, it’s certainly not impossible.

The passion your employees have for their company will typically come back to a few integral characteristics: how they’re treated, how they feel at work, and the workplace relationships they form. All of these stem back to company culture, with a company that places emphasis on creating a unique and entertaining culture being one that’s highly likely to succeed.

In fact, it’s been proven that businesses with a strong company culture have as much as 4x the revenue of businesses that don’t focus on this aspect of operations. In this article, we’ll dive into the world of creating a strong company culture, demonstrating exactly how your business can create a workplace where people are passionate about what they do.

We’ll cover:

Hire Based on Your Values

Incorporate Feedback Where You Can

Recognize Achievements

Think About All Areas of Communication

Let’s break these down further.

Hire Based on Your Values

One of the first things that a business does is to define the core characteristics and values that it holds close. These impact absolutely everything, spanning customer relationships to the style with which your leaders motivate people. These values should be something that you make public early on and include in every single job posting that you make.

Even if someone is very qualified for a position, if they have opposite values to your current team members, it may be difficult for them to flourish in their role. Try to find people within your hiring process that brings something new to your team, while still representing the very best of your core values.

If you make your values known and a part of your hiring process, you’re more likely to bring team members to your company that fit into your company culture and strengthens it.

Incorporate Feedback Where You Can

Your HR department should make feedback forms as accessible as possible for your audience. Be sure to keep feedback anonymous, unless people want to specifically include their name on any feedback they give. This level of anonymity allows people to be more honest, as they don’t have a fear of repercussions.

Every month, spend time gathering feedback on your managers and the workplace culture as a whole. This will give people the opportunity to give their honest opinions about how the business is being run, and review how their managers are treating them.

Bad managers are one of the biggest motivation killers, with people that micromanage or fail to lead their teams well, causing everyone to quickly start to burn out. If several different people are giving a manager bad feedback, it might be time to have a conversation with that person about their leadership style.

Equally, the general business feedback will reveal if you are giving certain people or departments too much work. This is a wonderful way to find out if you need to reshuffle departments, hire more people, or change your current strategies. Trust us, your employees will thank you.

Recognize Achievements

Nothing destroys a person’s interest in the work they’re doing than apathy from their managers. After tirelessly crafting a final product or working to complete an assignment, if your employees are met with apathy for their hard work, they’re going to be significantly less interested in continuing to perform at a high caliber.

With this in mind, it is vital to continually celebrate your employees for their hard work. Make sure that your managers understand the importance of positive feedback and then prioritize this throughout their month. Once or twice a month, your managers should endeavor to highlight the hard work of some of your employees.

By recognizing achievements and then, more importantly, rewarding people for them with bonuses, extra days off, or special treats, they’ll be much more motivated to keep going. Your employees are your most important resource, be sure that you show them how thankful your business is for their work.

Think About All Areas of Communication

It’s likely that your business has a lot of different conversation streams going on. Beyond just whether you use Microsoft Teams or Zoom, it’s probably that you have several different platforms to facilitate conversation. For new employees, it can be overwhelming when entering into all of these new spaces at once.

As a leader, it’s your responsibility to make onboarding as easy as possible, helping people to feel at home in your company as soon as possible. A good way of doing this is by specifying what sort of additions they should make to their respective profiles when they join a company. Are they expected to use a photo, place their pronouns on their name card, or do something else entirely?

By specifying what your company's normal is, you’ll allow people to enter these spaces without any hesitation. Think about all of your communication areas when doing this. While IM platforms like Slack are good to customize, extend your guidance to email and beyond. A good way of ensuring everyone has a level playing field when it comes to emails is to require everyone to use an email signature.

Your business will be able to find a free signature generator online that can help you create a template with ease. From there, you only need to send the template to all of your employees. They’ll be able to enter their individual details, creating customized email signatures that act as a larger set for your company.

With this tip, you’ll make all of your employees feel at home while ensuring your business comes across as professional when contacting external clients by email.

Final Thoughts

Forging a strong company culture is one of the most important goals a business leader can have when starting a new company or improving their current one. Company culture will impact everything from how you deal with clients to the type of employees that you attract to your business.

It’s vital to think about your company culture as early as possible, as this will allow you to engrain certain values in your company. But, at the end of the day, the vast bulk of a positive culture comes back to treating people with kindness, prioritizing the needs of your workforce, and creating a healthy workspace for all.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)