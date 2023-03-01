Left Menu

Moody's maintains stable outlook on Indian banks

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2023 15:18 IST | Created: 01-03-2023 15:17 IST
Moody's maintains stable outlook on Indian banks
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said the banking sector outlook remains stable and is supported by economic growth and improved financials.

''While we expect the country's real GDP growth to moderate in the fiscal year ending March 2024 (fiscal 2024), India's underlying growth potential is fundamentally strong, which will support banks' credit growth and asset quality,'' Moody's said.

However, loans to small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) continue to pose risks to banks' asset quality because this segment is the most vulnerable to rises in interest rates.

Stating that asset quality of banks will be stable, it said non-performing loan (NPL) ratios will decline modestly because of recoveries and write-offs of legacy problem loans.

''Banks' profitability will stabilise after improving in the past few years as the boost from declines in loan-loss provisions wanes. Banks' capital, funding and liquidity will be stable and supportive of credit growth,'' Moody's said.

The US-based rating agency also said the Indian economy will continue to grow strongly, despite external challenges, while maintaining a stable outlook for India's banking system.

Moody's expects India's real GDP to grow 5.5 per cent in fiscal 2024 and 6.5 per cent in fiscal 2025.

Although the projected growth rates are lower than 6.8 per cent in current fiscal, it is still a strong level, supported by domestic consumption, as well as government capital expenditure.

Moody's said credit demand from private corporates will also stay strong as inflation increases needs for working capital and as companies turn to domestic banks to meet their financing requirements at lower costs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 Update]

Alpilean Reviews Fake Alpine Ice Hack: Does it Work for Weight Loss? [2023 U...

 Global
2
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contract backlog shrinks-sources; Fleeing drought, Somalis face malnutrition and cholera in Kenya and more

Health News Roundup: Exclusive-Syneos Health eyes sale of company as contrac...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

FACTBOX-Results so far in Nigeria's presidential election

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Development and Green Economy: Understanding the Interconnectedness

Building the Ultimate Metaverse: How Blockchain is Changing the Game for Virtual Reality

Incorporating Indigenous Knowledge into Development: A Pathway to Resilience in a Post-COVID World

Choking on the Fumes: How Air Pollution is Stealing Our Breath

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023