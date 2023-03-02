Hong Kong bourse opens London office in global push

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) said on Thursday it will open a new office in London by the first half of 2023, as it expands its international footprint.

This will be bourse's second office outside Asia. In December, the exchange had opened an office in New York.

The office in London will help promote the bourse's international equities franchise, its connectivity with Mainland China's capital markets and its derivatives offerings, the exchange said in a statement.

