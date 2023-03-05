Left Menu

Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio, railroad says no toxins aboard

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, the second such incident involving the railroad in that state in about a month, prompting local officials to order residents living near the site of the accident to shelter in place.

Reuters | Updated: 05-03-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 05-03-2023 20:24 IST
Another Norfolk Southern train derails in Ohio, railroad says no toxins aboard

A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio on Saturday, the second such incident involving the railroad in that state in about a month, prompting local officials to order residents living near the site of the accident to shelter in place. Norfolk Southern said the train that derailed near Springfield was not carrying any hazardous materials and that no one was hurt. Local authorities said first responders on the scene were working to confirm that no toxins were involved.

The accident follows the Feb. 3 derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in East Palestine, Ohio, 180 miles (290 km)northeast of Springfield. The East Palestine derailment sent millions of pounds of toxic chemicals into the environment and forced thousands of people to evacuate. Norfolk Southern said in an emailed statement that Saturday's derailment of about 20 cars of a 212-car train happened as it was traveling southbound near Springfield. The statement did not give any cause for the derailment.

"No hazardous materials are involved and there have been no reported injuries," Norfolk Southern said. "Our teams are en route to the site to begin cleanup operations." U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said on Twitter he had been briefed by the Federal Railroad Administration on the latest derailment and that they would closely monitor the situation.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said President Joe Biden and Buttigieg had called him to offer any assistance needed with the latest accident. "We don't believe hazardous materials were involved," he said. U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday morning that he was not satisfied with the company's response to the latest derailment and questioned if communities in Clark County could have been affected by any potential contaminants left in the mostly empty cars.

Ohio has seen four derailments in the past five months, he noted. "The railroads got a lot of questions they've got to answer, and they really haven't done it very well, yet," Brown said.

Clark County officials asked residents living within 1,000 feet (300 meters) of Saturday's derailment to "shelter-in-place out of an abundance of caution," according to a statement on the county's Facebook page. It said there were power outages in the area due to downed power lines resulting from the accident and that it was not clear how long it would take to restore electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOAH says; Finland to allow gender reassignment without sterilisation and more

Health News Roundup: Estonia reported bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, WOA...

 Global
2
India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Frank D'Souza

India offers remarkable opportunities for entrepreneurs: CTS co-founder Fran...

 United States
3
India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

India is "dangerously close" to Hindu rate of growth: Raghuram Rajan

 Global
4
India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

India emerges as a major player in global market: Report

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Web3 and Blockchain: What You Need to Know About the Next Internet Revolution

10 Must-Visit Destinations for Your 2023 Travel and Leisure Adventure

Tracking Hackers: The Ultimate Guide to Keeping Your Online World Safe

How Blockchain and Cloud Computing Will Shape the Future in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023