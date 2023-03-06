Vega ties up with RCB Eves as Official Hair Styling Partner for WPL 2023

New Delhi [India], March 6 (ANI/PNN): Vega, a forerunner in Personal Care Appliances (PCA) and Beauty Care Accessories (BCA) Categories, today announced its first ever sports partnership with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women's cricket team for the Women's Premier League (WPL), the players are in for effortless styling both on and off the pitch. Under the association, the players' lead trousers will feature Vega as part of the RCB Jersey, during all the matches that the Bengaluru squad will play in the days and weeks to come. The WPL began on March 4 with the inaugural match in Mumbai. RCB played its first match against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on March 5.

Vega was recently declared 'No. 1 Hair Styler Appliance Brand' in the country. According to research by AZ Research, Vega has been recognized not only as the 'Most Recalled Brand' but also as the 'Most Owned Brand' with the 'Most Satisfied Users' in the Hair Styler Appliance sub-category. Vega has been a leading player in Hair Brushes and Hair Combs for over 2 decades and has a wide range of offerings in Men's PCA categories featuring easy-to-use, innovative and travel-friendly head-to-toe grooming and styling products. Commenting on this strategic partnership, Eiti Singhal, Chief Marketing Officer, Vega said, "Our association with RCB will enable us to propagate our shared values of supporting women cricketers to inspire others to follow their hearts and passion. This partnership is particularly special as it is the first of its kind platform for women to play bold at such an unprecedented scale. Vega is a brand synonymous with women being India's No. 1 Hair Styler Appliance Brand and delighting millions of fans with our products already. And this collaboration will springboard our endeavour towards commitment, self-focus and self-love for all."

Speaking on the occasion, Rajesh Menon, Head & Vice President of Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, "We are happy to be associated with Vega, a brand that has a strong presence in the target market of the WPL. We hope to build and consolidate this into a longer-term partnership." Vega offers an unparalleled range of over 600+ products for men, women and children that includes Hair Straighteners, Hair Dryers, Hair Curlers, Hair Stylers, Face Care, Men's Trimmers, Groomers, Hair Brushes, Hand-Made Combs, Bath Accessories, Makeup Brushes, Sponges & Puffs, Pedicure & Manicure Tools, etc. The brand is dedicated to helping millions unleash the best of what they are, not by changing them, but by empowering them.

This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

