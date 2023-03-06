Left Menu

2.60 lakh imported cigarettes seized at Amritsar international airport

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 06-03-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 06-03-2023 20:29 IST
2.60 lakh imported cigarettes seized at Amritsar international airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The customs department has seized 11 bags containing over 2.60 lakh pieces of super slim imported cigarettes worth around Rs 29.5 lakh at Shri Guru Ramdas International Airport here, officials said on Monday. The bag reached here on Sunday on a flight from Dubai, they said.

According to an official statement, ''The bags were with the airline's staffers as 'rush bags' and on noticing some suspicious images on scanning, one bag was opened and it was found containing the imported cigarettes.'' The airline staffers informed the customs department that two passengers travelled by the same flight the previous day from Dubai but these bags didn't arrive with them.

The market valuation of the seized goods is approximately Rs 29.5 lakhs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

