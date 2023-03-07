Himachal CM Sukhu meets Rajnath in Delhi, seeks strengthening of road network in border areas

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday and called for strengthening the road network in areas near the border with China in the hill state.

Speaking with reporters after the meeting, Sukhu said he discussed the issue of strengthening the road network in border areas and called for improving connectivity with villages close to the China border.

Roads are the premier mode of transport in the state and are also essential for agriculture, horticulture, tourism, healthcare and other sectors, he said.

The defence minister assured of all possible assistance to the state, according to a release issued by the Himachal Pradesh government.

Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister at Delhi Kuldeep Singh Banshtu and Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty attended the meeting with Sukhu.

