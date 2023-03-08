One killed, 3 injured after truck hits motorcycle

A 40-year-old woman was killed while a man, his wife and their child were injured after their motorcycle was hit by a truck near Theethki village here in Uttar Pradesh, police said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said the accident occurred on Tuesday when Shyamnath along with his wife Ruchi, son Surya and sister-in-law Munesh was going towards Barla village. They were seriously injured and admitted to a primary health centre in Deoband, where doctors declared Munesh (40) dead. The rest were referred to a hospital from the health centre for treatment, police said. Police have seized the truck, officials said.

