2 killed after being hit by speeding car in UP

Two elderly men were killed after being hit by a speeding car here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, both residents of Gorakhpur, were crossing the road when they were hit by the car, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Lalan Sharma (70) and Gopal Mani Tripathi (75), said Suneel Kumar Rai, Bhitauli Station House Officer.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

