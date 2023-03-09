Nashik: Three of family killed after MSRTC bus hits two two-wheelers

Three members of a family were killed after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit two two-wheeler in Nashik district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Pimpri Anchala Phata on Vani-Saputara road around 2 pm, said an official.

The speeding Surgana-Nashik bus hit two two-wheelers coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Vishal Nandu Shevre (24), his wife Sayali Vishal Shevre (20) and their daughter Amruta Vishal Shevre (4 months) who were riding one of the two-wheelers were killed on the spot.

The deceased were residents of Sarole Khurd near Niphad.

The bus then went off the road and came to halt near a mango tree. Some passengers of the bus also received minor injuries in the accident. A case of accident was registered at Vani police station and further investigations are on.

