Left Menu

Nashik: Three of family killed after MSRTC bus hits two two-wheelers

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 09-03-2023 21:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 21:34 IST
Nashik: Three of family killed after MSRTC bus hits two two-wheelers
  • Country:
  • India

Three members of a family were killed after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus hit two two-wheeler in Nashik district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Pimpri Anchala Phata on Vani-Saputara road around 2 pm, said an official.

The speeding Surgana-Nashik bus hit two two-wheelers coming from the opposite direction, he said.

Vishal Nandu Shevre (24), his wife Sayali Vishal Shevre (20) and their daughter Amruta Vishal Shevre (4 months) who were riding one of the two-wheelers were killed on the spot.

The deceased were residents of Sarole Khurd near Niphad.

The bus then went off the road and came to halt near a mango tree. Some passengers of the bus also received minor injuries in the accident. A case of accident was registered at Vani police station and further investigations are on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder therapy; Five women who say they were denied abortions sue Texas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA extends review of BioMarin's bleeding disorder...

 Global
2
This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

This galaxy likley devoured its companions and is now lonelier than expected

 Global
3
LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face of risk and uncertainty

LDC5: UN conference weighs building resilient agrifood systems in the face o...

 Global
4
Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody till March 10

Cattle smuggling case: Delhi Court sends TMC's Anubrata Mondal to ED custody...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

ChatGPT vs Google: The Battle of AI-Language Models

The Natural Tech Revolution: Innovations in Sustainability and Conservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023