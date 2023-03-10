India transformed from being IT to designing and manufacturing hub: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said electronic chains globally have reshaped themselves post-Covid and India is becoming more and more relevant in manufacturing cutting-edge technology and next-generation products and devices. The Union Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Electronics and IT made the remarks while addressing the Deep Tech Summit - Transformation Through Indigenous Innovation, organized by MeitY-NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) - IoT and AI in Bengaluru on Thursday. "Upto 2014, the IT/ITes sector mostly represented India's digital economy. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi government took over, the opportunities in the digital economy space have rapidly expanded and cover areas such as internet consumer tech, AI, data plus economy, electronics, space, automobiles, space," he was quoted in an official release. "Segments of the economy that were slightly digitised are now racing forward with each building a future on the intersection of digitisation and Deep Tech," he added. Highlighting the skilling efforts of the central government and the allocation of Rs 8,000 crore for it in the Union Budget, the Minister said, "The talent inputs that are required to be an enabler for the expansion of the digital economy have been put in place. In Karnataka alone, 18- 20 lakh youth will be skilled for both blue-collar as well high tech, industry-relevant and future ready jobs over the next three years."

The Minister also added that the Indian digital economy is no longer limited to certain centres of innovation. He said innovation and talent are longer restricted to developed centres like Gurugram or Bengaluru but come from new and smaller cities.

Chandrasekhar also spoke about the new arenas where Karnataka can become a technology hub, referring to the 300-acre plant being put up by one of the Apple Inc suppliers, Foxconn, just outside Bengaluru. He mentioned that it shall open new opportunities for the youth and catalyse the electronics manufacturing and Deep Tech ecosystem. (ANI)

